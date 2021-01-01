From george oliver
Console Table-Solid Rubber Wood Drawer Front And Legs
Advertisement
Product Dimensions & Weight:Overall size:39.37" x 15.55" x 31.1" H inLegs Size:16.93"Drawer size:18.9" x 12.4"x 6.3" H inOpen shelf size:12.2" x 14.96" x 6.5" H inN.W:50.3 lbG.W:55 lbSpecification:Product name: Console table-Solid rubber wood drawer front and legsMaterial: MDF, Rubber wood legsFinish: UV painting and paper veneeredColor: White with original wood colorAssemble required: 120 minPackage Cartons: 1 pcCountry of Original: China