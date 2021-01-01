Console Table Sofa Table Easy Assembly with Two Storage Drawers and Bottom Shelf for Living Room, Entryway (Espresso)

Features: 1.RUSTIC CONSOLE TABLE: Classic accent table fits perfectly in any living room. What a stylish piece of console table set to elevate your living room or foyer entryway space!2.SPACIOUS DRAWERS AND BOTTOM SHELF: Features two big drawers, this occasional console sofa table helps you to organise your living room necessities, keeping them dust free.3.SELECTED MATERIAL: The console table is constructed with a solid wood frame and legs with a beautiful distressed finish. It is ensured to be stable, strong and require low maintenance through long years of use.4. NATURAL WEATHERWORN LOOK: Rectangular console table with black painted line , elegantly tapered table legs , round deco knobs with Black exude a high-end, elegant feel.5.SUPER EASY ASSEMBLY: Simply assemble legs and bottom shelf with the provided instructions. Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hours. Selling point： 1.Retro design and large storage space 2.High profit 3.Multi-function 4.Easy assembly 5.Special protection was made inside the package Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension 58”L x 11.1”W x 34”H Detail Dimension Please refer to the image. Package Dimension 61”L x 14”W x 13”H Overall Weight 38LBS Package Weight 42LBS Weight Capacity Top shelf: 144LBS Bottom shelf: 56LBS Drawer: 11LBS Specifications: Product Name Console Table Material Pine Wood——Desktop Frame、Legs、Drawer front panel、Slide rail MDF——Desktop panel、Bottom shelf、Drawer-bottom board、Drawer side panel Thickness Desktop——20mm Bottom shelf——13mm Legs——45mm