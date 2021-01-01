Console Table for Entryway Hallway Sofa Table with Storage Drawers and Bottom Shelf ( Antique White)

RUSTIC CHIC SOFA TABLE: Classic accent table fits perfectly in any living room. What a stylish piece of console table set to elevate your living room or foyer entryway space! SOLID WELL-CRAFTED TABLE: Solid wood frame and legs, weight limit of top:200lbs, durable and sturdy use for years. LARGE STORAGE SPACE: Dimensions: 64"L× 15"W× 30"H. The console table features with 4 drawers and a fixed lower shelf and long enough tabletop which provide enough storage space. FASHIONABLE LOOK: Rectangular console table with clean lines , elegantly straight table legs exude a high-end, elegant feel. ASSEMBLY in MINUTES: Only simply attach the legs and bottom shelf, hardware and tools included. 1 year warranty. Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hours.