From everyroom
Console Table - Cherry - EveryRoom
Advertisement
Designed with stylish simplicity, this traditional console table will be an effortless addition to your home decor. A dark cherry finish paired with a brushed silver drawer pull gives this classic Demilune shape a fresh update. The storage drawer will help to keep you organized while the open bottom shelf provides additional storage space or surface space to display your favorite accents. Try adding a decorative basket to the lower shelf creating the ideal place to stow scarves, gloves or hats.