Console Table 4 Drawers Entryway Desk 1 Open Shelf Rectangular Living Room Furniture For Home, Green
Description:The combination of traditional technology and modern aesthetics makes the quality more excellent.The selection of high-quality wood is only to create better quality.Large capacity drawers can be used to store frequently used items.It's a big desktop, so you can put things at will.Thickened column, stable and unshakable.Specification:Easy maintain: Only soft cloth wipes.Product size: 91.49cm L x 33.02cm W x 80.01cm H /36.02x13x31.5 inch.Packaging size: 94.03cm L x 35.56cm W x 82.55cm H / 37.02x14x32.5 inch.GW: 28.00kgs/61.73lbs.Color: Show as pictures.Size: Show as pictures.Package Included:1x console table. Color: Green