CASEMATIX Console Carrying Travel Case Custom Designed to fit Xbox One S 1TB

PRODUCT IS CASE ONLY - CONSOLE AND ACCESSORIES NOT INCLUDED - Rugged protection to travel and carry XBOX One S console and accessories - DOES NOT FIT OTHER MODELS OF XBOX Hard shell exterior made of dense, injection composite plastic for superior protection against blunt forces, drops, dings and other unforeseen mishaps Dense, pre-cut custom layer of foam protects the console, controller and cables, while games and additional cables can be stored on the layer of foam which rests on top of the console MADE IN USA