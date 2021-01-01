The Conroy's low-profile design allows it to fit snug to the ceiling, making it perfect for smaller spaces in your home that need a bit of a breeze like a mudroom or laundry room. Energy-efficient LED bulbs shine through the glass bowl. This low-profile ceiling fan has a 42-inch blade span powered by a reversible, three-speed WhisperWind® motor for superior air movement and whisper-quiet performance so you get all the cooling power you want without the noise. Hunter Conroy 42-in Snow White LED Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | 51022