Conrad Desk by Gus Modern - Color: Brown (ECDKCONR-wn)

Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Canadian furniture design and manufacturer company Gus Modern creates furniture and accessories suited for urban dwellings and small space living. The Conrad Desk is a compact desk rooted in mid-century modern design. The desk's Walnut finish warms up and contrasts the tubular stainless steel legs and brushed aluminum drawer pulls. A mix of elegant design and industrial materials, the desk's main drawer is designed to hold hanging file folders, and two smaller drawers keep clutter at bay by storing paper goods and office supplies. Despite its mid-century modern pedigree, the desk's design is perfectly suited for the scale and functionality needs of today. Shown with Thompson Chair SE Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.