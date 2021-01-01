Connie 5-Light Vanity Light

This glam 5-light vanity light brings a boost of brightness to your morning and evening routine in the bathroom or guest room. It's made from metal in a polished brass finish, and it showcases a cylindrical backplate that can easily be mounted to the wall. Its slim arm connects to five bowl-shaped shades in a satin opal white finish, and it's topped with a brass finish that gives your space an elegant look. Each shade accommodates one medium-base bulb up to 75W (not included) that can be reversed to aim light up. Plus, this vanity light is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the lighting from morning to night.