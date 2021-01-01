From symple stuff

Connelly 9' Market Umbrella

$82.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Dual wind vents add a design feature to your patio, brings a little more fashion and elegance. The vents also ensure better stability and safety in use. Keep you comfortable and cool under the canopy on summer days. They are the best ideal for both residential and commercial locations, our colors and shapes are definitely match any of your patio décor and garden table set. Our colorful patio umbrella will never disappoint you. Fabric Color: Aqua

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com