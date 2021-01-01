From symple stuff
Connelly 9' Market Umbrella
Advertisement
Dual wind vents add a design feature to your patio, brings a little more fashion and elegance. The vents also ensure better stability and safety in use. Keep you comfortable and cool under the canopy on summer days. They are the best ideal for both residential and commercial locations, our colors and shapes are definitely match any of your patio décor and garden table set. Our colorful patio umbrella will never disappoint you. Fabric Color: Aqua