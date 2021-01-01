Connector Pass Through RJ45 Connectors Gold Plated 3 Prong 8P8C Ethernet Ends 100Pack

100 PIECE SET of pass through Cat5 connector let you make ethernet cables in custom lengths without breaking the bank. Our connectors work with virtually every model of RJ45 crimper tool and 24AWG cable. ONE-PIECE DESIGN enables faster, simpler twisted pair terminations by allowing wires to be inserted through the connector and out the front. The cable jacket seats tightly in the rear of the connector. OPTIMIZES PERFORMANCE Full color gold plated chip feature stronger antioxidant performance enchance data transmission. These durable RJ45 crimp connectors is made of environmental-friendly PVC are ideal for all Cat 3, 5 and 5e compliant data networks. REDUCES WASTE by making sequence verification easier. Transparent RJ45 plugs allow you to identify wire sequence, eliminating scrap and improper crimps. QUALITY PROMISE we believe in our product. we provide 90 days money back promise. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any queries and issues during cri