Connectivity Video Enabled Battery Operated Outdoor Security Flood Light with Motion Sensor

This Spotlight with Motion Sensor connects to your wi-fi and streams live HD video and audio straight to your phone, tablet, and pc. With the Spotlight Cam Battery Security Light, you can increase your visibility and see multiple angles and areas around your home. You’ll get instant alerts when people come to your home and trigger your motion sensors. Answer the alert, and you can see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from anywhere. You can even sound the integrated 110db alarm if you are alerted to suspicious activity.