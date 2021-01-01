Connection Walnut Dining Table by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Blue - (6090C-NO-536-606)

The Connection Walnut Dining Table is a great example of the quality and purity of design for which Huppe is known. A sleek walnut tabletop with a downward flare offers a mid-century modern look with a simple and classic feel. The base combines a tubular metal frame using an assembly of different angled struts that contrasts with rounded walnut legs that extend slightly outward to offer greater stability. Each piece is available in a wide range of metal lacquer and wood finish to align with desired dÃ©cor styles. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones.