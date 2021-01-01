Connection White Oak Dining Table by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Red - (6089C-CB-436-605)

Modern table serves as a spot for delectable food and conversations, and the Connection White Oak Dining Table by Huppe is no exception. Designed by Joel Dupras, it features a classic mid-century modern flavor, with a streamlined silhouette and a geometric tubular steel support structure. This supports a spacious top made from oak veneer, connecting it to four angled legs made of solid wood. The steel structure joins the four legs and lends sturdy supports to the table. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones.