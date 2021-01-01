Connection Glass Top Dining Table by Huppe - Color: Clear - Finish: Orange - (6087C-VNO-532-653)

The Connection Glass Top Dining Table is a great example of all that Huppe is capable of. This table gives off a Scandinavian look and features a tempered glass table top for a simple and minimalistic design. The base combines a metal tubular frame with a wood base. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear.