Simpli Home Connaught Solid Wood 21 in. Wide Traditional End Table with Tray in Dark Chestnut Brown

When you want to make a statement and really impress the Connaught End Table will fulfill your desire. Unique and striking, the Connaught End Table with its deep chestnut Brown finish and classically raised panel style makes trunk storage the focal point of your living room, family room, den or even bedroom. The trunk's one top flips open to reveal a large storage space in which you can store anything from magazines, books, DVDs, blankets or media devices. Inside the trunk you will also find one removable trays. This beautiful and versatile End Table is truly multi-functional. Color: Dark Chestnut Brown.