Conical Tapered LED Drum Pendant Light by Accord Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (296.6)

A passion for wood and appreciation for timeless design informs the Conical Tapered LED Drum Pendant Light from Accord Lighting. Handcrafted in Brazil, the pendant pushes a streamlined aesthetic to get the eyes focused on the artful quality of the natural wood veneer. Made in a classic drum form, the organic movement of the woodgrain underscores the one-of-one quality of each piece. The drum combines with an acrylic plate at the base to provide a glare-free experience. The width of the space gives the light room to breathe, translating to a filling glow. Known for its modern wooden luminaries, Accord Lighting is an award-winning brand best known for its forward-thinking custom designs and unmatched attention to detail. Based in Brazil, Accord Lighting produces custom fixtures that combine hand craftsmanship with the latest production technology. Notable Accord Lighting collections range from its Stecche Di Legno collection that features mid-century modern wooden table and floor lamps to its contemporary Clean line of fixtures that includes linear wood sconces and support multiple color temperatures. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Imbuia