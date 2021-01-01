The Conic Collection by George Kovacs is a sleek, geometric centerpiece fit for today’s interior settings. Its design features an array of bi-conical shades that are partitioned and supported by a thin Steel ring. The shades tapered form allows light to funnel down in concentrated pools without significant glare, giving you focused coverage that is as pleasant as it is useful. Available as a series of pendants and chandeliers, Conic sets itself apart with three unique finishes: Brushed Nickel frames with shades available in a warm Distressed Koa or sleek Gloss White and Matte Black shades with a Honey Gold frame. George Kovacs Conic 3-Light Matte Coal Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | P1823-248