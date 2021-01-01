Congress 3128 Mini Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (3128OZ)

Design by Hinkley Lighting. Congress starts with historical elements and refines them to create modern versions of more traditional lighting.This chic, retro glass pendant is available in antique nickel, brushed caramel, chrome, or oil rubbed bronze finishes. Ships with 1 X 6â€ stem and 2 X 12â€ stems. UL Listed. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze