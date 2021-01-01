Sealy Conform Essentials Firm Mattress, Split California King, white

SEALY FIRM MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS—Feel the Sealy difference in a body-hugging mattress designed to conform to your unique shape. GO BEYOND BASIC—The quality, support, and comfort you expect from a Sealy mattress, all at a price that won’t keep you up at night. LAYERS OF COMFORT—We built this memory foam mattress with a combination of foams for tailored support throughout the night. PROTECTIVE COVER—You and your mattress will stay fresh with a super-stretchy, breathable cover. BUILT TO LAST—Since 1881, we’ve been committed to making sleep products of enduring quality, so you can sleep better tonight and every night after.