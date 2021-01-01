Sealy Conform Essentials 10 in. King Firm Mattress with 9 in. High Profile Foundation

At the heart of every Sealy mattress is the support that's right for you. In every mattress we make, Sealy combines smart innovation, precise engineering and industry-leading testing to ensure quality and durability. You can trust Sealy to deliver durable support and comfort in every mattress we make. Our foam mattresses use foam, memory foam, or advanced gel foam (often combined), to deliver custom full-body support and conforming comfort. Essentials go beyond basic, delivering the quality, support and comfort you expect from Sealy at an affordable price. Includes 9 in. high profile foundation.