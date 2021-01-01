Conference Microphone 360° Omnidirectional Conference Mic for Group Video Conference Recording Skype Plug Play Compatible with Mac OS Windows PC.

HIGH QUALITY SOUND - Offers crystal clear voice capturing on meetings calls with 360sensitivity pickup range (3m/10ft) BONUS EXTENSION CABLE - Coming with a 4.9 inches high definition transmission extension cable. Plus the original cable, total length is 9.8 inches (3 meters). You can easily achieve a wider range of sound pickup. PLUG & PLAY - Free drivers, plug and play, well compatible with Windows and Mac.(NOT compatible with Raspberry Pi/Linux/Android POCKET DESIGN - Diameter 2.36 inches, weight 3.03 ounce. Very easy to put in your pocket or bag. Take with it, make HD voice calls anytime, anywhere. WARRANTY: 1 Year Warranty with U.S.A Based Support. Invest in the best for your remote conferences