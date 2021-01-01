Conduit Light Gray Gray Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Arm Chair EEI-2802-LGR-GRY

Advertisement
Modern Outdoor Dining ArmchairPowder-Coated Aluminum FrameGray Synthetic PE Rattan WeaveAll-Weather Cushion CoversWater and UV ResistantNon-Marking Foot PadsAssembly Required.Refresh your alfresco space with the Conduit Outdoor Patio Dining Arm Chair. Bringing transitional style with contemporary modern flair to any outdoor area, Conduit Outdoor Dining Arm Chair features a powder-coated aluminum frame wrapped in synthetic UV-resistant wicker rattan. Foam padded cushions and waterproof covers offer a comfortable seat while dining or entertaining. All-weather and long lasting, this versatile outdoor dining chair creates a serene setting for your morning tea, sunny lunch, sunset cocktail, and everything in between. Set Includes: One - Conduit Dining Armchair