Pantene Conditioner, Classic Clean for Any Hair Type, 17.7 fl oz

A simple solution to moisturize any hair type, Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean Conditioner gently hydrates for shiny, manageable hair. Hair can look dull and lifeless, but this conditioner helps to smooth and soften strands, increasing the look of healthy hair. Using antioxidants to provide strength against damage while leaving hair feeling moisturized for 24 hours, Classic Clean Conditioner delivers healthier hair with every wash.* *when you use the shampoo and conditioner system together vs. a non-conditioning conditioner.