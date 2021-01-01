Condenser Microphone Bundle BM800 Mic Kit with Adjustable Mic Suspension Scissor Arm Shock Mount and DoubleLayer Pop Filter for Studio Recording.

Professional Recording Studio Equipment: Equipped with BM-800 microphone, Shock mount, Pop filter, Mic adjustable suspension scissor arm stand, Anti-wind foam Cap, Power cable, Sound card Sensitive Capture: The BM-800 features thin material diaphragm or capsule which vibrates and sends a signal to the output when engaged and is hit by sound waves, it provides an extremely accurate and highly detailed representation of whats being played Great in both Vocal and Instruments: Wide frequencyresponse makes it an ideal mic to capture vocals, acoustic guitars, acoustic pianos and even strings as the condenser is able to take an accurate snapshot and capture all the subtleties and nuances inherent in these instruments. Low Noise: It features high signal-to-noiseratio(SNR) that means less distortion to be caused on the process of recording, Unique 3-layer protection system prevents unwanted pop noisesproviding singers with a clear, plosive-free vocal performance Wi