Concur Navy Button Tufted Performance Velvet Arm Chair EEI-2996-NAV

Mid-Century Modern Accent ArmchairPerformance Velvet UpholsteryButton Tufting / Cutout DetailMachine Washable Seat Cover6" Thick Dense Foam Seat CushionBirch Wood Saber LegsChair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs..Elevate your home with the streamlined, chic cutout profile of the Concur Performance Velvet Armchair. Upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet, Concur comes with a plush, 6" thick seat cushion, machine washable cover, and solid birch wood saber legs with non-marking foot caps. Adorned with sloping armrests, a tailored profile, and classic button tufting, this upholstered living room, accent or lounge chair makes a striking statement in a variety of modern and mid-century themed decors. Chair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs. Set Includes: One - Concur Button Tufted Armchair