MSI Concreto Blanco 12 in. x 24 in. Matte Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (16 sq. ft.)

An ideal choice for your space, the MSI Concreto Blanco 12 in. x 24 in. Glazed Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile features a matte finish to help add style to your decor. This contemporary rectangular tile with handsome gray tones has a semi-vitreous water absorption rating, making it a great choice for indoor applications. This perfect neutral will coordinate with many different designs giving you an updated look in a classic style. With low sheen, slight variations in tone, glazed finish and rectified edge, this tile is an ideal application for floors, walls and countertops and is suitable for medium-duty residential or commercial flooring. Use matching trim tile or a combination of field tile for the design that best suits your space and preferences.