Concrete Wiltshire Fountain

This Wiltshire fountain replicates the look of lead, iron, and concrete but is up to eighty percent lighter than traditional materials. Campania international suggests that fountain tops not be left outside in the winter. Once the top fills with water/snow and freezes, the top may crack. All fountain bases should be raised up off the ground in winter so they will not freeze to the ground surface. Ideally, a fountain should be stored indoors in the winter away from the elements. However, if a fountain must be left outside, remove all pumps, rubber stoppers, drain pipes, finials, and small components and cover the top with burlap or any absorbent material (old blanket/towel) and then wrapped with dark plastic, making sure that water does not accumulate in the basin and freeze. Fountain pumps, finials, and other small components should be stored indoors. Check the fountain periodically to ensure that the cover is secure and water is not accumulating in any fountain component. Finish: Brownstone