Marmoleum Concrete 9.8 mm Thick x 11.81 in. Wide x 35.43 in. Length Laminate Flooring (20.34 sq. ft./Case), Light

Marmoleum Click Cinch Loc Linoleum Laminate Flooring is produced of natural linoleum on water-resistant HDF with a cork backing for a warm, comfortable, quiet flooring solution. Marmoleum Click Cinch Loc is made primarily from renewable resources, including linseed oil, pine rosin and wood floor. These natural ingredients provide Marmoleum Click Cinch Loc with naturally occurring antistatic and antimicrobial properties that repel dust and dirt, making it easy to clean and reducing exposure to allergens, while inhibiting the breeding of harmful organisms. These benefits, combined with Marmoleum's uniquely beautiful patterns, create a healthy and inviting home environment that is durable and easy to maintain. Marmoleum Click Cinch Loc fits into place using a secure Valinge 5G locking system for a glue-free installation. It can be combined with other Cinch Loc colors for custom interior designs. Color: Light.