BonWay™ Texture Skins are made from flexible polyurethane in a variety of patterns, textures, and sizes. Skins contain standard flexibility with a feathered edge. The texture skins are also lightweight, which can be useful for stairs and overlay systems. The BonWay™ product line of decorative concrete tools and materials meet the demands of this popular and growing trade. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 1-in x 12-in x 12-in Concrete Stamp & Mold | 32-406