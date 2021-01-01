From world market
Gray Concrete Bell Fuller Table Lamp by World Market
Task Lamps -With a sculptural, minimalist silhouette, the Fuller table lamp creates a contemporary focal point on a console, side table or nightstand. This versatile lighting solution features a smooth bell-shaped concrete base painted in soft, neutral gray and a beige drum shade that diffuses light into a warm ambience-enhancing glow. Color:Gray. Also could be used for lighting,light,task lamp,accent lighting,desk lamp. By Cost Plus World Market.57005980