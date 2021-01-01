Winsome 33.6" x 39.2" x 15.7" Concord Wood Hall/Console Table, Antique Walnut

Winsome Concord antique walnut finish console table has half-moon design with a shelf and a drawer facilitating storage. Drawer has satin nickel knob which gives elegant look. Table is made of solid and composite wood for enhanced durability..Style: Traditional.Assembly required.Shape: Half moon.Base: 4 Legs.Includes: Drawer and shelf.Goes perfect in any room against a sofa or wall.Drawer has satin nickel knob.Finish: Antique walnut.Dimensions: 33.6"H x 39.2"L x 15.7"D.Also can be used as coffee table, hall table and end table.Perfect for displaying photos or other decorative items.Drawer to provide storage space for keys and other small items.Winsome Concord half-moon designed hall/console table features a drawer and a shelf for storage purpose, tapered legs enhance the sense of style.