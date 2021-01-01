Concord Wallcoverings Ethnic Graphics Modern Structures Textured Wallpaper, Cream Metallic White, 21In X 33Ft(56Sqft);AB8878F1F3464C10A227B1BAA7F33EA3

Wallpaper is the key element that completely changes the look of any room. This gorgeous Textured Wallpaper can add a great mood or accent to any room in your home. While adding Wallpaper décor it's important to match the design of the chosen style, furniture and overall atmosphere. Every person has a unique sense of style and aesthetics, thus these Wallpapers must be able to project personal taste and match to the overall look of a room. This Textured Wallpaper is a perfect choice; It is made using only the high quality and durable materials. It is phthalate-free! Paste the wall and attach the Wallpaper! Strippable - when redecorating can be stripped off completely dry. It is also washable; you can always ensure the perfect look of your walls because they can be easily cleaned. Wallpaper sets the mood for the whole room, therefore it is very important to choose the perfect one. Get the new upgraded look with our beautiful Wallpaper today! Color: Brown/Metallic/Yellow