Sunset Lighting Concord Ceiling Fan Three Light Kit - Glass | F7772-53-MB-LED
Alabaster swirls add a beautiful finishing touch to the glass shades on this Concord ceiling fan light kit. Its satin nickel finish and sleek style offer great transitional style. Manufactured by Luminance Brands for Sunset Lighting dedicated to offering quality commercial and residential lighting products supported with world-class service. Founded in 1951 as American De Rosa Lamparts, Luminance Brands has grown to be a full spectrum lighting provider. Strategically designed using premium quality materials, this light provides a durable and long-lasting functionality to give your home the perfect illumination. Light up your home and live brighter with Luminance Brands! Sunset Lighting Concord Ceiling Fan Three Light Kit - Glass | F7772-53-MB-LED