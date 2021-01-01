This faucet boasts bold, sleek design with its cylindrical styling. As an excellent tool to quickly, easily, and stylishly fill pots, eliminate strain on your joints. Pot-fillers are useful gadgets placed directly above the stove, providing easily accessible water. The foldable swing arms of this pot filler allow for extendable reach of up to 21.5-inch of length and provide long-lasting function due to their sturdy brass construction. Additionally, the dual handles prevent unwanted water spillage while enhancing the modern theme. Kingston Brass Concord Brushed Brass 2-Handle Wall-Mount Pot Filler Handle Kitchen Faucet | WLKS4107DX