From kingston brass

Kingston Brass Concord Brushed Brass 2-Handle Wall-Mount Pot Filler Handle Kitchen Faucet | WLKS4107DX

$367.22
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

This faucet boasts bold, sleek design with its cylindrical styling. As an excellent tool to quickly, easily, and stylishly fill pots, eliminate strain on your joints. Pot-fillers are useful gadgets placed directly above the stove, providing easily accessible water. The foldable swing arms of this pot filler allow for extendable reach of up to 21.5-inch of length and provide long-lasting function due to their sturdy brass construction. Additionally, the dual handles prevent unwanted water spillage while enhancing the modern theme. Kingston Brass Concord Brushed Brass 2-Handle Wall-Mount Pot Filler Handle Kitchen Faucet | WLKS4107DX

