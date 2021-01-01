Merola Tile Conchella Hexagon Natural 11-1/2 in. x 11-5/8 in. x 2 mm Natural Seashell Mosaic Tile, Natural Shell / High Sheen

Capturing the lustrous beauty of natural seashells, our Conchella Hexagon Natural 11-1/2 in. x 11-5/8 in. Natural Seashell Mosaic Wall Tile emulates seaside-inspired tranquility. Featuring an exquisite blend of beautifully iridescent hexagon shaped chips that are constructed of natural seashells, this mosaic wall tile illuminates any space. Pale cream and golden brown tones infuses this tile with elegance and natural charm. Smooth, glossy hexagons are precisely arranged on an interlocking mesh to create a seamless installation. This minimalistic geometric porcelain mosaic is unique yet simplistic enough to integrate into any design, ranging from traditional style renovations to modern home projects. Its impervious and frost resistant features make this mosaic an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor wall installations including, kitchen backsplashes, bathroom showers and fireplace facades. This tile is a perfect choice on its own or paired with other products in the Conchella Collection. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Color: Natural Shell / High Sheen.