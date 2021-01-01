From contrast lighting
Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Square Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (LD3HF-034080W2)
Advertisement
The Concerto 3.5-Inch LED Square Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting is a bold, modern take on shower light trims and features a thick, squared-off border, and a sleek finish. By incorporating a high-quality film lining and wide beam projection, this design is able to evenly disperse light while its innovative heat sink works to prevent heat build-up. This square LED shower trim is designed and made in Canada. Shape: Square. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated