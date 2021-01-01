From contrast lighting
Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Square Pinhole Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (LD3GC-15153580M2)
The Concerto 3.5-Inch LED Square Pinhole Trim by Contrast Lighting gives a refined, modern look to recessed lighting trims. Beyond the thick, squared border, this LED lighting trim achieves a 33° spread of light by using a film covering that is 98% effective against glares and hot spots, making it a comfortable choice for home or office. This lighting trim is designed and made in Canada. Shape: Square. Color: Copper. Finish: Metallic Grey