Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Round Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (LD3DC-02AN3080M2)

The Concerto 3.5-inch LED Round Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting provides a stylish, sophisticated alternative to the standard, off-the-shelf recessed lighting trims. With its slim profile, these recessed lighting trims achieve glare-free and hotspot illumination by way of a specialty film lining reflecting shade. To prevent overheating, the design of this recessed trim features a novel heat sink formed through an aluminum injection process. This sleek recessed trim is designed for use with LED bulbs which in doing so provides high quality clean white light that is true to color. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black