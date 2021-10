Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (LD3BC-034080M2)

Get the full effect with the Concerto 3.5 Inch Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting. It's a low-profile design available in stylish finishes to flow with contemporary décor. Optional pot light reflectors and lenses make it fast and easy to customize overhead illumination according to each room's purpose. Fixture utilizes a clean white light without spots and sports a low profile square adjustable trim. Uses high-quality aluminum injected heat sink that ensures a maximum heat dissipation. Different color temps have different lumen outputs that necessitate for the interchangeable optional reflectors and lenses available for a custom light. The 360-degree swivel action and a 30-degree tilt with locking position allow you to aim recessed lights exactly where needed. Shape: Square. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated