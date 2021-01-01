Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (LD3BC-034080M2)

Get the full effect with the Concerto 3.5 Inch Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting. It's a low-profile design available in stylish finishes to flow with contemporary dÃ©cor. Optional pot light reflectors and lenses make it fast and easy to customize overhead illumination according to each room's purpose. Fixture utilizes a clean white light without spots and sports a low profile square adjustable trim. Uses high-quality aluminum injected heat sink that ensures a maximum heat dissipation. Different color temps have different lumen outputs that necessitate for the interchangeable optional reflectors and lenses available for a custom light. The 360-degree swivel action and a 30-degree tilt with locking position allow you to aim recessed lights exactly where needed. Shape: Square. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated