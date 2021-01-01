WS Bath Collections Concert 80 Concert 32" Wall Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Engineered Wood Cabinet and Ceramic Vanity Top Gloss White

WS Bath Collections Concert 80 Concert 32" Wall Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Engineered Wood Cabinet and Ceramic Vanity Top Included Components:Covered under WS Bath Collections' 1 year limited warrantyEngineered wood vanity cabinet with 2 drawersCeramic vanity top with single integrated sinkFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCabinet Features:Constructed engineered wood providing a lifetime of durabilityTwo full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareVanity ships fully assembledVanity Top Features:Ceramic vanity top includes a single integrated sinkSingle pre-drilled faucet holeCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 31-5/16" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 22-1/8" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 18-7/8" (front to back)Number of Drawers: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 31-7/8" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 19-5/16" (front edge to back edge)Basin Measurements: 19" L x 10-1/2" W x 4-1/2" HNumber of Basins: 1 Single Gloss White