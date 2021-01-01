Concept 55mm Slim HD MiltiCoated Variable Polarizing Fader ND Neutral Density Adjustable ND2 to ND400 Lens Filter for Digital Cameras + Cleaning Cloth

Best Quality Guranteed. Kit Includes: 55MM Filter Kit (ND2 to ND400) + Lens Cleaning Cloth NOTE: This kit is compatible with all 55mm lenses. Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a " (diameter) symbol. Manufactured by a professional team for photography enthusiasts to provide a very exciting experience. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. High quality product made of import optics glass and resin, top level of transmittance. Metal sealing ring instead of the plastic sealing ring, better tightness, avoids fall or loose. Compatible with the Sony Alpha Series (A99, A77, A58, A57, A65, A55, A 390, A100, A33, A900, A850, A700, A500 A330, A300 A230, A200) DSLR cameras with 18-55mm, 75-300mm f/4.5-5.6, 50mm f/1.4 lenses.