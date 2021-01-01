54" Concept IV 3 -Blade LED Smart Standard Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included

Introducing the next generation of the Concept family with our Concept IV. Re-engineered to perfection the Concept IV took all the elements of its predecessors and created a more compact diameter and refined housing for a transitional appeal. Built with an integrated 30 Watt LED light for added light output and a wet rated energy efficient DC Motor perfect for indoor/outdoor use. Concept IV is part of the Minka Aire Smart Fan collection featuring the east to use smart home integration with the IOS and Android Band Home App.Integrated Light Uses 30 W LED (included) 3 Year Warranty1,683 Lumens, 3,000 K, CRI 90, DC 153 x 15 mm MotorIndoor/Outdoor Use â UL Listed for Wet LocationsHand Held Remote Control System included maximum CFM High Speed 5,500/Low Speed 2,0001024 Frequency Combinations. Finish: Coal