MinkaAire Concept II Outdoor 52 LED Concept II 52" 3 Blade Flushmount Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Wall Control Included White Fans Ceiling Fans

MinkaAire Concept II Outdoor 52 LED Concept II 52" 3 Blade Flushmount Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Wall Control Included Features: Includes: Brushed Nickel Wet finish - Silver blades with White Opal glass White finish - White blades with White Opal glass Oil Rubbed Bronze finish - Taupe blades with Pietra glass Includes: Wall Control (WCS212) Includes: Integrated LED light 15w, delivered lumens: 353, CRI: 83, Color Temp: 3000K Includes: Cap for non-light use Flush Mounted - Ideal for low ceilings, total hanging depth is 12" UL Listed for Wet Locations Limited lifetime motor warranty WCS212 Wall AireControl® System: Three speed fan control to forward and reverse On/Off plus full range light dimmer Includes Ivory and White finish inner/Outer Plates Wireless remote operation Operates at distance of 20-40 feet 12 volt battery included Product Technologies / Benefits: AireControl® by MinkaAire® controls all functions: speed control and off-on. Specifications: Motor Size: 188mm x 20mm Fan Speeds: 3 Height: 12" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point on fan fixture - excludes light kit) Blade Sweep: 52" Blade Pitch: 14° UL Rating: Wet Location Airflow on High: 6053 CFM (cubic feet per minute) Watts on High: 51.3 Voltage: 120 Optional Accessories: RCS212 AireControl® Wall Hand Held Remote Bond (BD-1000) Wireless Smart Home Hub Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.