LR Home Concentric Beige and Brown 6 ft. Boutique Round Jute Area Rug, Beige & Brown

This piece will provide a wonderful enhancement to the natural tones and globally inspired pieces in your home or office. Combining natural and bleached toned jute, this hand-crafted rug is the ideal piece for a variety of spaces within your home. This multicolored balance is highlighted perfectly in the spiral central design of this round rug. Easily add this to an eclectic, cottage, or farmhouse home or be trendy and hang this piece on the wall. All jute rugs are handmade and may have slight variations in sizes due to the intricate work that goes into their creation. Bring it home today for a spectacular new addition to your space. Color: Beige & Brown.