From complyright
ComplyRight™ Concealed Weapons Law Poster (EGN2G)
Advertisement
ComplyRight™ Weapons law poster measuring 11" x 8 1/2" intends to meet the posting requirement set by the state. Poster provides all the details regarding the concealment and violation of war weapons..Size: 11" x 8 1/2".In certain states, business owners may prohibit concealed weapons on their premises if written notice is given that such conduct is prohibited.Laminated poster.Prohibit concealed weapons in your workplace.ComplyRight™ Weapons law poster provides essential rules and regulations related to concealment of war equipment.