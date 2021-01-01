Conanso 1 - Light Armed Sconce

Sometimes, all it takes is one unique detail to make something stand out. In this wall sconce, that detail is the bobeche—rather than being cast brass along with the rest of the piece, it’s a beautiful square chip of rock crystal. Its sharp edges contrast with the curves of the candlestick and silk shade above it, as well as the brass arm beneath it. Its unexpected and glamorous addition make fixture a standout. Finish: Polished Nickel