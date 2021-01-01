Comrie Damask Navy Blue Area Rug

Highlight your beautiful floors with the Isabella Area Rug. Made with 100% Polypropylene fibers and a 0.39” pile height, this rug can handle high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft and long-lasting. This attractive rug boasts a detailed pattern over an ombre background that creates an alluring look in your home. The slightly distressed effect of this rug gives it a stylish yet timeless look. Isabella pairs wonderfully with a variety of decor styles and will instantly accent your favorite space. Size: Runner 2'8" x 8'