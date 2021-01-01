Computer Wrist Elbow Pad Creatiee Upgraded Wrist Rest Arm PadSoft Longsized Keyboard Wrist Elbow Support Mat for Office Desktop Working Gaming Less.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium & SoftSoft and breathable cotton at top, high density pressure memory cotton design, durable and comfortable. Super anti-slip. Long-sized Version7.9 x 31.5 inches(20x80cm), compared to the normal size, our upgraded elbow pads are long enough for all keyboards and desktop. Alleviate Elbow Pressure8 hours' working plus 4 hours' entertainment, your elbows and hands are very painful. Give them a relax and care by resting them on a keyboard memory foam mat. Ensure ultimate protection at your workplace or home computer workstation. Office & Home NecessarySuitable for long working hours in office, computer desktop, keyboard pad, lying sleeping pad, home daily use, office table gaming entertainment etc. Provide soft and warm touch for your elbow and wrist all the time. Also our elbow pads are perfect for back to school students to relieve their elbow pain. Two Sets In One Price