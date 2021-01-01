Computer Wrist Elbow Pad Creatiee Premium Memory Cotton Desktop Keyboard Arm Rest Support Mat for Office Desktop Working Gaming Less Elbow.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium & SoftSoft and breathable cotton at top, thick and high density pressure memory cotton design, durable and comfortable. Strong water absorption, keep your hand warm and dry. Thickening and Anti-slip BaseHigh quality rubber base side provides reliable grip to prevent unnecessary slippage during use, with a sticky pad to ensure protection against slippage. Long-sized Version7.9 x 31.5 inches(20x80cm), compared to the normal size, our elbow pads are long enough for all keyboards and desktop. Alleviate Wrist/Elbow Pressure8 hours' working plus 4 hours' entertainment, your elbows and hands are very painful. Give them a relax and care by resting them on a keyboard memory foam mat. Ensure ultimate protection at your workplace or home computer workstation. Office & Home NecessarySuitable for long working hours in office, computer desktop, keyboard pad, lying sleeping pad, home